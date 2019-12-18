VETERANS from across the county have enjoyed a special Christmas lunch party at Worcestershire County Cricket Club.

The event, organised by Age UK’s Herefordshire and Worcestershire Veteran’s Service (Joining Forces), was attended by nearly 70 people.

Those who went along to the event at the New Road club enjoyed buffet lunch and were entertained with Christmas songs performed by saxophonist Mandy Harding.

Second World War veterans who attended included a D Day veteran Colin Palmer, the Upper Turret Gunner in a Halifax Bomber Gordon Mercier and Ken Endersby, a Royal Navy veteran who served on the Arctic Convoys’.

Representatives from the Veteran’s Service, Gemma Warden, Kevin Greenway and Steve Kerrigan, all expressed their delight on getting the opportunity to bring veterans, family and carers together from across Worcestershire for the event, which was held on December 5.

Age UK service co-ordinator Gemma Warden said: “It is an absolute privilege to share this wonderful experience with veterans from Second World War, other conflicts including Malaya, Suez, Cyprus, Northern Ireland, as well as veterans of peace time service including national servicemen and other regulars.

“We, and others within Age UK, have had the pleasure of meeting and assisting many veteran clients, families and carers, over the last few years.

“We hope they have had a thoroughly nice time - they all deserve it.

“A big thank you too to Worcestershire County Cricket Club staff, Wye Valley Brewery, Severn Valley Railway, Morgan Cars, Worcester Warriors, Bewdley Brewery and West Midlands Safari Park for kindly donating raffle prizes.”

For more on the charity visit ageuk.org.uk.